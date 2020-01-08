|
Geraldine M. Markovitch, 80, of Riverside, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J.
Gerri was born in Frackville and had been a longtime resident of Riverside.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Monica, who raised Gerri and her brother, Joe, due to an early death of her father, Peter, and then her husband, Joseph, in 2015.
Gerri was a loving mom to Lori (Phil) and Cheryl (Joe); loving mommom to Erin, (Corey), Hannah, Sarah and Maverick; and her brother, Joseph Pulakaitus.
Gerri was a gentle soul always there to offer help and encouragement to everyone.
She loved crocheting, yard work, doing crafts,watching the news, cleaning until her house was sparkling. Gerri also loved her Eagles, being a season ticket holder for 30 years, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Resurrection Parish Church, 502 New Jersey Ave., Riverside. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Interment will follow Mass in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com. Arrangements are made with Ed Kaelin III at Lee Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 8, 2020