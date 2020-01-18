|
|
Geraldine Mildred Hartranft, 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, at Orwigsburg Center, where she had been a resident.
Born April 8, 1930, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Millinger) Clocker.
She was the widow of Kenneth R. Hartranft, her loving husband of 64 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert and Luke; her sister, Nancy.
Gerry had worked as a folder at textile factories in Pottsville and Orwigsburg for 46 years.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Saint Clair. She also belonged to Pottsville Senior Citizens.
Gerry and her husband loved camping and driving vacations. Together, the couple visited all but seven states.
Although Gerry and Kenny never had children of their own, they loved their nieces and nephews as if they were their children.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Grickis-Lambert, of Schuylkill Haven, and Helen Wallauer, of New Jersey.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with the Rev. Robert Schaeffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, donations in Gerry's memory may be sent to United Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Mill St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020