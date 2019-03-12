Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine P. Sully. View Sign

Geraldine P. Sully, 92, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was a daughter of the late George E. Davis and Emma Reed Davis.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Sully Sr.



She is survived by her children, Lisa Sully Carl, Gwen Sully and Robert Sully Jr., his wife, Katherine Sutherland, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but after a very long and productive life, her burdens have now been lifted and she is at peace.



Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 141 East Street, Williamstown. Burial will immediately follow the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003 (1:30 p.m.). Geraldine will be cremated and laid to rest with her husband, Robert J. Sully Sr. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 141 East Street, Williamstown, PA 17098.



