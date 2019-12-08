|
Gerard Anthony "Jerry" Burke, 74, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Johns Hopkins Medical Centre, Baltimore, Md. He was surrounded by his loving wife and devoted family. He had battled Agent Orange-related blood cancer courageously for several years.
He was born Dec. 29, 1944, to Anthony and Sara McGowan Burke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Buggy Burke, in 1971, and his brother-at-heart, Daniel Dauksis.
Gerard (Jerry) is survived by his wife, Ellen Harned Burke, of 45 years and four children, Melissa Ann Burke (Alan Minnig), Anthony Joseph "AJ" Burke (Michelle Bratina), Sara Elizabeth Burke (Sheila Amole) and Thomas Harned Burke (Amanda McMurtrie); three grandchildren, William "Billy" Gerard Minnig, Saragrace Rosalinda Minnig and Emma Rose Burke; sister-in-law, Kathy Crolic (Robert); niece, Terri; nephew, Stephen Crolic. He shared his life with his sisters-at-heart, Anne Rompalo (CharlieWeiner) and Bridget Troutman; Godson, Patrick Burke (Lisa); cousins and lifelong treasured friends. If any of his survivors were asked if they loved or respected him more they'd be pressed to decide.
Jerry was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School and Kings College, Wilkes-Barre, with a degree in sociology. In 1967, he enlisted in the Army, where he attained the rank of corporal with the 9th infantry and served in the Bearcat, Can-Tho and Me-Tho efforts along the Mekong River. After recovering from a concussion and Denghi fever, he served with the 69th Engineer Battalion. He maintained his service and love for his country though his involvement as an officer with AMVETS Post 256, New Philadelphia, until the time of death. He attended many funerals of fellow veterans and was active in Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations.
He was employed as a social worker with the state of Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. Then after his retirement from the state, he joined the office of Senior Services in Schuylkill County. He led a life of service.
Jerry enjoyed music, his Irish heritage and the beach, an avid sports fan supporting Alabama Crimson Tide as he attended basic training in Alabama. He supported the Eagles, Phillies, Notre Dame, Villanova and Temple. He was the life of the party and always had a hug to give or a story to tell, all of which were true.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of New Philadelphia and a very active member of the community. He served as a school board member of Holy Cross School, lifelong coach for the boys' and girls' CYO basketball team and Little League coaching before, during and after the athletic careers of his children. He was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the Little League Association. An active member serving as an officer with the Pottsville Jaycees and member of the New Philadelphia Fire Company
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Interment will be at the convenience of family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be sent to either Special Need Fund, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services, 110 E.Laurel Blvd., Pottsville, PA 17901, or AMVETS Post 256, c/o Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959.
