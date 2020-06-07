|
|
Gerard "Gerry" Donnelly Jr., 64, of Shenandoah Heights, formerly of Brooklyn and Staten Island, N.Y., was welcomed into the heavenly arms of our Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, to be reunited with his family and friends that have gone before him.
Gerry was born May 28, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Gerard Sr. and Hilda (O'Driscoll) Donnelly.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., he graduated from Bishop Ford High School in 1974 and later became an ironworker for Local 40 until his retirement.
Gerry shared a passion for many things in life. He played semi-pro hockey in his early years and took that passion to continue with being a die-hard New York Rangers fan. He was also a fan of the New York Giants and New York Mets. Gerry was an avid hunter. Archery and rifle seasons, along with the Rangers hockey seasons, became his "Christmas." No matter what was happening around him, once a Rangers game was on everything else disappeared and it was just Gerry and the Rangers. The greatest thing about it was he shared his love of the game, his love of hunting with those he cherished most, his sons and grandchildren, and other family and friends. That will continue always in his honor. Let us never forget... "Aim True, Shoot Straight."
Above all else, there were seven people that were his world, his three sons and four grandchildren. Gerry is survived by his sons, Patrick and companion, of Shenandoah Heights, Peter and companion, of Pottsville, and Jon and companion, of Cressona; his grandchildren, Hunter, Dillon, Gabriel and Mya. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Chrissy Mendofik, of Girardville; sisters, Mary Anderson, of Staten Island, N.Y., and Patricia Mooney, wife of Thomas Mooney, of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; countless other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to follow recommended CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and safety protocol. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 7, 2020