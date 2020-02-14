|
Gertrude A. "Gertie" Skibiel, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at Reading Hospital, West Reading.
Born Aug. 28, 1933, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Laura (Cooch) Bottiglier.
She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, Francis J. Skibiel Sr.
Gertie was a 1951 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School and had been employed as a teller at the former Schuylkill Haven Trust Company.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, where she was a former member of the choir, rosary guild, and Sodality BVM. She also served as a weekly collection counter, was involved in different committees of building the new church, a daily communicant, and baker for funerals.
Gertie also belonged to Schuylkill Hose Company Auxiliary of Schuylkill Haven, and she had also served as a representative to Schuylkill Council of Churches.
Devoted to her family, Gertie was always there for those she loved. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always gave unconditionally and will be terribly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Gregory Skibiel; brothers, Elmer and Peter Bottiglier; sisters, Esther MacQuinn and Annie Bottiglier.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by sons, Francis J. Skibiel Jr., of Pittsburgh, and Vincent Skibiel, of Allentown; daughter, Holly Lewis, of North Manheim Township; 19 grandchildren and 18 1/2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating, with an additional viewing from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. Entombment will follow in Saint Ambrose Mausoleum, Schuylkill Haven. At the family's request, memorial donations may be sent to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 14, 2020