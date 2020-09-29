Home

Gervase R. "George" Murphy

Gervase R. "George" Murphy Obituary

Gervase R. "George" Murphy, 95, of Orwigsburg, died Monday, Sept. 28, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

George was born July 22, 1925, in Minersville, a son of the late Laura (Kessler) and Gervase Murphy. He was the widower of Mildred F. (Mealing) Murphy.

George was the owner and operator of Murphy Trucking Co., Orwigsburg. He was a social member of Friendship Hose Company.

He was predeceased by his son, David Murphy, and his brothers, Russell, Francis and Earl Murphy.

George is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ann, wife of Steve Strause; three sons, Richard "Rick," Thomas and Jeffrey Murphy; eight grandchildren, Becky Eckert, Kelley Moyer, Jessica OConnell, Ryan Murphy, Randi Ellex, Kyle Rudloff, Jeremy Murphy and Katie Murphy; nine great-grandchildren and one due in October; two step-great-grandchildren. George is also survived by two sisters, Joan Murphy and Shirley Polster.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. There will be a memorial gathering from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment services will follow in Kimmel's Cemetery, Orwigsburg.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
