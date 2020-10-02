Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Ginger E. (Brobst) Webb

Ginger E. (Brobst) Webb Obituary

Ginger E. Brobst Webb, 51, of Lutz Valley Road, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 1, 1969, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Albert and Linda Schach Brobst, of Schuylkill Haven.

She was a 1987 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.

Ginger received her beautician license and operated a beauty shop in her home. She also worked for Craftex Mills Inc., Auburn, was a rehabilitation technician for Genesis Health Care and most recently worked at Omnova, Auburn.

Ginger loved spending time with her children and grandchild, gardening, animals, reading and making her own natural remedies.

Preceding her in death was her companion, Keith Krammes.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a son, Michael Webb, daughter, Brittany Webb, both of Schuylkill Haven; granddaughter, Izabella Pfeil; sister, Jessica Brobst, of Schuylkill Haven; niece, Amanda Stortz; great-nephew, John Kimber Stortz; her beloved companions, Gypsy and Winnie.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to an animal rescue of your choice in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
