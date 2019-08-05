|
Gladys Dry, 92, of Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, formerly of Stowe and Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Clyde A. Dry, who died March 14, 2019.
Born Rita Gladys Vera Hough on May 19, 1927, in Manchester, England, she was a daughter of the late George N. Hough and Dorothy S. (Lee) Hough McHugh.
Gladys was predeceased by four brothers, Edward, John, George and Stanley Hough; two sisters, Mary (Hough) Capps and Audrey (Hough) Faulkner.
Gladys met her husband in 1945, when he was stationed in England during World War II. She immigrated to the United States and married Clyde on Jan. 20, 1947.
Gladys was a homemaker most of her married life but worked in the cafeteria of West Pottsgrove Elementary School, Stowe, prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Gladys is survived by two daughters, Dorothy A., wife of T. Peter Istenes, Gilbertsville, and Christine L., wife of Timothy Showalter, Ephrata; five grandchildren, Justin Istenes, husband of Patricia, Reading, Thea Istenes, Los Angeles, Calif., Ian Showalter, husband of Alicia, Mount Joy, Elise Showalter, Willliamsville, N.Y., and Tisha Showalter, Marietta; six great-grandchildren, Samuel, Gabrielle and Alison Istenes, Reading, Beckett and Delaney Showalter, Mount Joy, and Kyrie Kachel, Marietta. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy (Hough) White, England, and Kathleen (McHugh) Wrench, Australia.
Private service and interment will be at Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or to the .
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 5, 2019