Gladys E. Maurer, 91, of Hegins, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
She was born Tuesday, Jan. 8, 1929, in Barry Township, a daughter of the late Stanley Yoder and Mary Moser Yoder.
Gladys was a seamstress in area factories, prior to her retirement.
She was a member of Barry Salem United Methodist Church, Weishample. She was also a former member of Hegins Fire Company Auxiliary and Tri-Valley Senior Citizens.
Gladys enjoyed word puzzles and spending time with her family.
Her husband, Ralph H. Maurer, passed away in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; by two sisters, Marie Hamburg and Grace Huntzinger; by a brother, Charles Yoder; and an infant brother.
She is survived by a son, Garry R. Maurer and his wife, Peggy, of Lebanon; a daughter, Susan M. Johns and her husband, John, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Michelle L. Smeltz and her husband, Mark, of New Tripoli; two grandsons, Jeffrey C. Maurer, of Manheim, and Kenneth R. Maurer and his wife, Jenn, of Lebanon; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. W. Keith Rockwell officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. Burial will be held in Salem Cemetery, Weishample. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020