Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Schickram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys F. Schickram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys F. Schickram Obituary

Gladys Faye Schickram, 81, of Orwigsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Gladys was born July 19, 1939, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Bertha L. (Wildermuth) and Irvin C. Baver.

She was the wife of Martin Albert Schickram. They were married July 6, 1979.

She was a member of Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg, and was past president of American Legion Auxiliary, Schuylkill Haven. She was a machine operator at Sylray, Orwigsburg, for over 40 years.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Harry Zulick, as well as siblings, Irvin, Floyd and Martha.

Gladys is survived by a son, Dennis Zulick, husband of June; as well as a stepson, Joel Schickram, husband of Louise; grandson, Jeremy Zulick; granddaughter, Heather Dampman, wife of Neil; great-granddaughter, Abigail Zulick; great-grandson, Justice Dampman; step-grandchildren, Ashley, Joel and Jennifer; great-great-grandchildren.

A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with Pastor William Orf officiating. The public is invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park. Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -