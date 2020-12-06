Home

Gladys Grace Luckenbill, 89, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, at her home.

Born June 18, 1931, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Norman R. Sr. and Mildred Lengel Balthaser.

Gladys was a 1949 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a graduate of Central Penn Business School.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, where she had been a former Sunday school teacher and secretary.

Gladys was an avid Phillies Fan and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word finds.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, Chester "Jimmy" Luckenbill, on Nov. 25, 2015, and a brother, Norman R. Balthaser Jr.

Surviving are four children, Rodney and wife, Barbara Luckenbill, Barbara, wife of Stephen Hikes, and James and wife, Betty Luckenbill, all of Pine Grove, and Debra, wife of Jack Umholtz, of Valley View; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; her precious cat, Gracie.

Graveside services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church General Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2020
