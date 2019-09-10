Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys V. Zimmerman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys V. Zimmerman Obituary
Gladys V. Zimmerman, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.

Born Oct. 11, 1926, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Eva Keller Moyer.

She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Gladys enjoyed working in her home, gardening and playing cards.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Daniel L. Zimmerman; brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Russell, Edna, Elva, Dora and Helen.

Surviving are two sons, Richard and wife, Erma Zimmerman, of Pine Grove, and Larry and wife, Norine Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; six grandchildren, Brian and wife, Amy Zimmerman, Christina and husband, Mickey Koppenhaver, Michele and husband, Bruce Koch, Jason and wife, Christina Zimmerman, Joel and wife, Kimberly Zimmerman, and Danielle and husband, Steven Detwiler; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Kate, Alexis, Brody, Rylee, Raelin, Donovan and Mason; nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now