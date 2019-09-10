|
Gladys V. Zimmerman, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
Born Oct. 11, 1926, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Eva Keller Moyer.
She was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Gladys enjoyed working in her home, gardening and playing cards.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Daniel L. Zimmerman; brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Russell, Edna, Elva, Dora and Helen.
Surviving are two sons, Richard and wife, Erma Zimmerman, of Pine Grove, and Larry and wife, Norine Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; six grandchildren, Brian and wife, Amy Zimmerman, Christina and husband, Mickey Koppenhaver, Michele and husband, Bruce Koch, Jason and wife, Christina Zimmerman, Joel and wife, Kimberly Zimmerman, and Danielle and husband, Steven Detwiler; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Kate, Alexis, Brody, Rylee, Raelin, Donovan and Mason; nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, 1001 James Drive Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
