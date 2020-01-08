Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Glenn F. Schach

Glenn F. Schach Obituary
Glenn F. Schach, 96, of Frieden Manor, Schuylkill Haven, passed away Dec. 27, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born Oct. 29, 1923, in Ravine, he was a son of Francis and Eva Zimmerman Schach.

He attended Pine Grove schools and was employed as the head cashier for the former A&P Supermarket, Tamaqua, retiring in 1984. Throughout his retirement, he continued to be a member of United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Glenn was an elder in Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pottsville, for decades, being well respected for his loving oversight and Bible teaching abilities.

Preceding him in death were an infant son, David Alan Schach, passing in 1948; sisters, Katie Cassell, Frances Rose and Mae Stahl; brothers, Paul and Clyde.

Survivors are wife, Jean Meyers Schach, married 72 years, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2653 Woodglen Road, Pottsville. Officiating will be Paul Moyer, elder. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
