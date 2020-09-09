Home

Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Glenn Faust Obituary

Mr. Glenn Faust, 61, of Tamaqua, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, in his home.

He was a son of the late Jack and Emily (Kessler) Faust.

Glenn was a 1977 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School. Currently, he was employed by Reigel Plumbing. Glenn was an avid, lifelong lover of animals.

Glenn was preceded in death by an infant niece, Lillian Faust.

Glenn is survived by a brother, Richard, of Sault St. Marie, Mich., and sisters, Cynthia McGill, of Phillipsburg, Mont., Gloria Dudash, of Barnesville, and Diane Faust, of Mahanoy City. He is also survived by three nieces, Tricia Farner, Stacey Whitehair and Harmony Hertzog; twin aunts, Leah Robbins and Lila Garber, of Frackville; cousins.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 19, in Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in memory of Glenn. There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
