|
|
Glenn R. Hikes, 87, of Friedensburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born June 17, 1932, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late John and Ruth I. Hughes Hikes.
He was a graduate of Pine Grove High School.
Glenn was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
Preceding him in death were five brothers, John Hikes, Robert Hikes, Dennis Hikes, George Hikes and Donald Hikes.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Brown, of Friedensburg, nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2019