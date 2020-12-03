Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Gloria Ann Borinsky

Gloria Ann Borinsky Obituary

Gloria Ann Borinsky, 75, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 30, at Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born July 24, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Mildred E. (Schneck) Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Vincent J. Borinsky.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her daughters and siblings. Surviving are daughters, Lori Hardy and Victoria M. Borinsky-Robinson, both of Pottsville; a brother, Franklin Brown, of Rockmart, Ga.; sisters, Kathleen Brown, of Pottsville, and Georgine Quirk, of Camp Hill. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic there will not be any funeral services. Private interment will be held on the grounds of Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. The family would prefer contributions be made to the funeral home. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for Gloria's family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
