Gloria Ann Kistler

Gloria Ann Kistler Obituary

Gloria Ann Kistler, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.

Gloria was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Cressona, a daughter of the late Vera (Drye) and Leroy Zechman.

She was the wife of Arthur Floyd Kistler. They were married in November of 1951. She was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg, and was a homemaker. In addition to her church, Gloria was a past member of Jr. Women's Club; she also helped at West Brunswick voting polls, blood bank and food bank. She was a devoted fan of Laurel and Hardy, John Wayne, Bing Crosby, and John Denver and Big Band music.

She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Kistler, and seven siblings.

In addition to her husband, Arthur, Gloria is survived by her two sons, Doug Kistler and Neil Kistler, of Orwigsburg; grandchildren, William and Melissa. Gloria is also survived by her brother, Robert Zechman, husband of Darlene, of New Ringgold.

There will be a graveside service at noon Friday, Nov. 20, in Christ Church Cemetery, McKeansburg, with the Rev. Sunny L. Stock officiating. There will also be a public visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Guests are asked to visit briefly with the family at the funeral home and then travel to Christ Church, McKeansburg, parking lot to meet at graveside for noon. There will be no service at the funeral home. Guests are asked to follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
