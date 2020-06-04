|
Gloria Ann Otto, 71, who resided in Myrtle Beach, S.C., unexpectedly passed away May 4, 2020.
Gloria was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Minersville to parents, Joseph Droskinis and Mary (Polinsky) Droskinis.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ronald J. Otto. Gloria was a wonderful mother towards and is survived by her three sons and one daughter from her first marriage, Vincent C. Zvorsky (Nadine), of Lebanon, Mark Zvorsky, of New Cumberland, Scott Zvorsky (Blanka), of Jonestown, and daughter, Natalya Hernandez (Angel), of Wilmington; four amazing grandchildren, Ivan, Tatyana, Steven and Anya. She also leaves many other family members, friends and pets who will sadly miss her. All who loved her dearly will never forget her wit, wisdom, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Gloria lived a full life as a wonderful mother, proud grandmother, homemaker and worker in the retail, health care and banking sectors. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
At this time, the family is planning private services. The family has designated Horry County Animal Care Center for memorial contribution.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2020