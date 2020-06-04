Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ann Otto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Ann Otto Obituary
Gloria Ann Otto, 71, who resided in Myrtle Beach, S.C., unexpectedly passed away May 4, 2020.

Gloria was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Minersville to parents, Joseph Droskinis and Mary (Polinsky) Droskinis.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ronald J. Otto. Gloria was a wonderful mother towards and is survived by her three sons and one daughter from her first marriage, Vincent C. Zvorsky (Nadine), of Lebanon, Mark Zvorsky, of New Cumberland, Scott Zvorsky (Blanka), of Jonestown, and daughter, Natalya Hernandez (Angel), of Wilmington; four amazing grandchildren, Ivan, Tatyana, Steven and Anya. She also leaves many other family members, friends and pets who will sadly miss her. All who loved her dearly will never forget her wit, wisdom, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. Gloria lived a full life as a wonderful mother, proud grandmother, homemaker and worker in the retail, health care and banking sectors. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

At this time, the family is planning private services. The family has designated Horry County Animal Care Center for memorial contribution.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -