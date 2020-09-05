Home

Gloria C. Jamison

Gloria C. Jamison, 67, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday at her home.

Born December 14, 1952, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Gloria Searle.

Gloria was a member of First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.

She attended Blue Mountain area schools.

Gloria loved working with essential oils and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her son, Leon "Ricky" Wessner Jr., and her stepson, Thomas Jamison.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Elwood C. Jamison, along with her children, Gerri Wessner, of Ogden, Utah, and Angie Strausser, wife of Chris, of Jackman, Maine. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Lisa Emerick, Stephen Jamison, Karen DeLaTorre and Michelle Blankenhorn; by her siblings, Charlotte Herring, Diane Ensiminger, Evelyn Felty and Charles Searle Jr.; grandchildren, Jon, Kasey, Ashlee, Hunter, Alyssa, Jake, Cody and Garrett; great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-step-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
