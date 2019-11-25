Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria C. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria C. Jones Obituary
Gloria C. Jones, of Clamtown, Tamaqua, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. She was 89 years of age.

She was born in Reynolds, July 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Mildred (Kemp) Houser and William C. Houser Sr.

Having married in 1948, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, John, on Sept. 30, 2008; son-in-law, Russell Fritz, whom she adored, on June 12, 2013; a brother. William; a sister, Shirley Harkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Fritz, Mc-Keans Ridge, Orwigsburg; two sons, Richard and Dana, with whom she resided, and John Shoup, of Barnesville; brothers, Neal, of Mahoning Heights, Lehighton, and Barry, of Clamtown, Tamaqua; sister, Sylvia Weaver, of Seek, Coaldale.

She attended Tamaqua schools and was of the Lutheran faith.

Mom spent her life taking care of her family. Her family ALWAYS came first.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Mahanoy Avenue, Hometown, with the Rev. Robert Pfeiffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -