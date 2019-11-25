|
|
Gloria C. Jones, of Clamtown, Tamaqua, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. She was 89 years of age.
She was born in Reynolds, July 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Mildred (Kemp) Houser and William C. Houser Sr.
Having married in 1948, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, John, on Sept. 30, 2008; son-in-law, Russell Fritz, whom she adored, on June 12, 2013; a brother. William; a sister, Shirley Harkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Fritz, Mc-Keans Ridge, Orwigsburg; two sons, Richard and Dana, with whom she resided, and John Shoup, of Barnesville; brothers, Neal, of Mahoning Heights, Lehighton, and Barry, of Clamtown, Tamaqua; sister, Sylvia Weaver, of Seek, Coaldale.
She attended Tamaqua schools and was of the Lutheran faith.
Mom spent her life taking care of her family. Her family ALWAYS came first.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Mahanoy Avenue, Hometown, with the Rev. Robert Pfeiffer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 25, 2019