Gloria F. Kovack, 81, of Elizabethville, passed away Saturday, April 4, at home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
Gloria was born March 21, 1939, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Irma (Stein) and William Lengle.
She was the widow of Michael R. Kovack Jr.
She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.
Gloria was a graduate of Tremont High School. She was formerly employed as a teachers aide at Capital Intermediate Unit.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Freeman, a brother, William Lengle.
Gloria is survived by two sons, Michael R. III, husband of Leah Kovack, and Wayne A. Kovack; a brother, Robert Lengle. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael R. Kovack IV, Amber L. Kovack, Morgan P. Kovack, Connor T. Kovack and Caleb L. Kovack; great-grandchildren, Alexis Witmer, Jordyn Miller and Michael R. Kovack V; her sister-in-law, Marie Wanchick.
All services are private. A memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020