Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Kovack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria F. Kovack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria F. Kovack Obituary
Gloria F. Kovack, 81, of Elizabethville, passed away Saturday, April 4, at home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Gloria was born March 21, 1939, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Irma (Stein) and William Lengle.

She was the widow of Michael R. Kovack Jr.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.

Gloria was a graduate of Tremont High School. She was formerly employed as a teachers aide at Capital Intermediate Unit.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Freeman, a brother, William Lengle.

Gloria is survived by two sons, Michael R. III, husband of Leah Kovack, and Wayne A. Kovack; a brother, Robert Lengle. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael R. Kovack IV, Amber L. Kovack, Morgan P. Kovack, Connor T. Kovack and Caleb L. Kovack; great-grandchildren, Alexis Witmer, Jordyn Miller and Michael R. Kovack V; her sister-in-law, Marie Wanchick.

All services are private. A memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -