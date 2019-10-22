Home

Gloria J. Bolton Obituary
Gloria J. Bolton, 82, of Pine Crest Village Drive, Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove.

The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
