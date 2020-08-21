Home

Gloria Jean Krobert Obituary

Gloria Jean Krobert, 69, former Minersville resident, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at Seaton Manor Nursing Center, Orwigsburg.

Born Feb. 7, 1951, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy Hoffman Krobert.

She attended the Pottsville Area High School and was employed as a forklift operator for Exide Battery Company, Hamburg, until her retirement.

Preceding her in death was a brother Joseph Krobert.

Survivors are brother, Russell Krobert, of Schuylkill Haven; sister, Shirley Haluska, of Pottsville; sister, Mary Snyder, of Tremont; sister, Nancy Neiswinter, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Funeral and burial services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richards W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2020
