Gloria M. Faleski Obituary
Gloria M. Faleski, 73, of Catawissa, passed away on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Shenandoah Heights, Jan. 20, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Helen A. (Lindenmuth) Hinderliter.

Gloria was a graduate of the former Ringtown High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, in food service.

Gloria was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Ringtown, and Kulp United Methodist Church, Catawissa.

Surviving are her daughter, Gloria Adamski and her husband, Donald; two granddaughters, Brooke Adamski and Bethany Adamski; her twin sister, Gale Mays; one brother, Donald Hinderliter; her companion, John Jurgill; nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Paul Hinderliter.

Religious services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in Numidia Valley Bible Fellowship Church, 42 Ringtown Mountain Road, Catawissa, with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit stutzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2020
