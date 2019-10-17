|
|
Gloria May (Clapps) Dominitis, 87, of South Main Street, Shenandoah, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019, at Shenandoah Senior Living Community.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, May 25, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Jane (Harzynski) Clapps.
Gloria was a 1950 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and a 1954 graduate of Penn State University, with a bachelor's degree in Commerce and Finance. She was a member of the former St. George's Church, Shenandoah.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert G. Dominitis, March 12, 2006; and her brother-in-law, Albert J. Lewullis.
Surviving are daughter, Linda Dominitis, of Shenandoah; son, Robert "Bob" Dominitis, of Shenandoah; granddaughter, Amber Dominitis, of Florida; sister, Patricia Lewullis, of Blue Bell; nieces, nephews and their families.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2019