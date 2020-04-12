|
Grace A. Schartel, 88, formerly of Auburn, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Schuylkill Center.
She was the wife of Kerry F. Schartel, who died Sept. 24, 2004.
Born in Windsor Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. and Helen A. (Reppert) Bower. She was a member of St. John's Church, Auburn. Grace enjoyed her grandchildren and great-granddaughter; they were most important to her.
Grace was predeceased by a granddaughter, Wendy Brandstatter; two brothers, Sterling and Paul Bower; one sister, Joyce Peffley.
Grace is survived by three daughters, Carol J., wife of Robert J. Brensinger, Sinking Spring, Brenda H., wife of Marl Brensinger Jr., Hamburg, and Susan K., wife of Richard Brown, Schuylkill Haven; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Lester L. Bower; two sisters, Ruth A. Hoppes and Fern I. Stewart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Church, 200 Pearson St., Auburn, PA 17922. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
