Grace Fago, 92, of Mount Carmel, formerly of Ashland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sept. 6, 1928, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Huben) Williams.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church, Ashland, and St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland. She worked for many years at local garment companies in the area until retirement.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Marie Fago Dwyer, in 2015, and eight brothers.

Surviving are a daughter and three sons, Marcella Snyder, of Reading, Joseph, husband of Kathy Fago, of Orwigsburg, Gerard, husband of Darlene Fago, of Mount Carmel, and George, husband of Lillian Fago, of Ashland. Eight grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland, by Rev. Brian Miller. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 20, 2020
