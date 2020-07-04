|
Grace Jones, 87, of Ashland, passed away July 1 at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Born May 22, 1933, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Harrison and Mary Reich Lindenmuth.
She was a graduate of the former Butler Township High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1951, and had been employed as a sewing machine operator at Reidler Knitting Mill, Ashland, until her retirement. Grace was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, and Gordon Senior Citizens.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Lester Jones, passing Feb. 25, 2012; grandson, Randy Moyer; granddaughter, Tara Brown; brothers, Lester, Edward and Roy Lindenmuth.
Survivors include daughter, Lynn Lentes, of Ashland, daughter, Diane, wife of Robert Brown, of Cressona, daughter, Ginger Mervine and companion, Louis Onorofsky, of Frackville; son, Lee Lentes, of Ashland; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Officiating will be the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland. Memorials may be made to The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 35 N. Ninth St., Ashland, PA, 17921. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020