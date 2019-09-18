|
|
Grace Selbi, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at her residence.
Grace was born in Lehighton, Oct. 27, 1945, a daughter of the late Madeline (Lauchner) and Kermit Steigerwalt.
She graduated from Lehighton High School. She loved playing Bingo, working in her puzzle book, but most of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was the wife of the late Joseph Selbi.
Grace was preceded in death by her brother, Allen.
Grace is survived by two daughters, Ann Marie, wife of Peter Walinchus, of Mahanoy City, and Linda Collins, of Shenandoah; three sons, Joseph, husband of Christine, of Shenandoah, Robert, husband of Sharon, of Shenandoah, and William, husband of Lisa, of Shenandoah; two sisters, Josie, wife of David Kubly, of Wisconsin, and Gail Wotring, wife of Sheldon, of Bowmanstown; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Interment will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery, Shenandoah. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2019