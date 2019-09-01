|
|
Grant D. Dohner II, 68, of Schneck Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home.
Born Nov. 16, 1950, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Grant D. and Hanna Shollenberger Dohner.
Grant was a 1968 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
He retired from the Air Force, where he was a fabrication and parachute supervisor and held a rank of TSGT. After his retirement from the service, he worked in the Shipping/Receiving Dept. at SAPA in Cressona for 15 years. He was a member of Pine Grove VFW Post 3432 and the National Chapter of the .
Surviving are his wife of 46 years on June 3, 2019, Lolita Sanchez Dohner; son, Aaron Dohner, of Ringtown; daughter, Nikki Dohner, of Pottsville; three grandchildren, Ayden, Casey and Koa Dohner; three sisters, Annie Yorty, Susan Knapp and Tina Tobias, all of Pine Grove.
Graveside services with military honors and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either the Lupus Foundation of America at support.lupus.org or s Inc. of Pennsylvania, 1117 County Club Road Camp Hill, PA 17011. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019