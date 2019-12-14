Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grayce Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grayce Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grayce Evans Obituary
Grayce Evans, 101, formerly of Frackville, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Middletown.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Alson and Gertrude Probst Croop; husband, Harold; a son, Alson.

Surviving are a son, Ronald Evans and his wife, Janet, of Middletown; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Convenience of Family. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grayce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -