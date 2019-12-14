|
Grayce Evans, 101, formerly of Frackville, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Middletown.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Alson and Gertrude Probst Croop; husband, Harold; a son, Alson.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Evans and his wife, Janet, of Middletown; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at the Convenience of Family. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
