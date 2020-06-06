|
|
Gregory E. Barr, 52, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 27, 1968, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Robert E. Barr and Elizabeth T. (Smith) Barr, who survives him in Pottsville.
Greg was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1986. He then earned an associate degree in industrial engineering at Penn Tech in Williamsport. He worked as a facilities analyst for ENTECH in Reading.
Greg was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pottsville and he loved cooking, music and woodworking.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Barr.
In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by a daughter, Alexandra Barr; a son, Gregory Barr; a sister, Beth Shields and her husband, Craig; a brother, Bryan Barr and his wife, Carol; two nieces, Laura and Rachel Shields.
Funeral services and interment were held privately due to the pandemic situation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Greg's memory to Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), 55 East Jackson Blvd., Suite 490, Chicago, IL 60604; www.dbsalliance.org. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 6, 2020