Gregory Earl Berger, 67, of Tower City, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 20, at his home.
Born Sept. 14, 1952, in Lykens, he was a son of the late Earl and Lorna Moyer Berger.
Greg was a 1970 graduate of Williams Valley High School and a 1974 graduate of Williamson Trade School.
He was a retired maintenance supervisor with Hershey Corporation.
Greg enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, especially the Raiders and Giants and NASCAR. He was a huge fan of the Beatles.
Surviving are his five children, Heather Berger, of Williamstown, Shawn Berger and his wife, Heather, of Williamstown, Bridget Lennich and her husband, Michael, Hope Degler and Brittney Berger, all of Jonestown; one brother, Randy Berger, of Tower City; 12 grandchildren he was very proud of, Tredgen and Tytan Shuttlesworth, Jacoby and Parker Mihalick, Collin, Camden and Myla Berger, Brennan and Graison Lennich, Gwen, Gabby and Mitchell Degler.
Following Greg's wishes, there will be no services. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
