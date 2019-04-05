Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory J. Stanalonis. View Sign

Gregory J. Stanalonis, 58, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday at his residence.



Born in Palmyra, he was a son of the late Bernard G. and Jeannine M. Hoeing Stanalonis.



He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.



Greg earned a B.A. degree from Millersville University in computer science and hotel management. He had managed the former Fountain Springs Country Club and also the Treadway Inn, Pottsville. At one time he had owned and trained his own racing horses. He was a former PIAA official for several years. Greg was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Flyers fan and also enjoyed watching golf tournaments. But most of all he was a devoted husband and father, his wife, children and grandchildren meant the world to him.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Murphy Stanalonis.



Greg is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jennifer Paradiso Stanalonis; two sons and two daughters, Gregory R. and Christopher Stanalonis and Ariel Stanalonis, all of Frackville, and Amanda Cass, Pottsville; his two grandchildren, Chelsea and Liam Cass; two brothers, Paul B. (Heidi) Stanalonis, Mechanicsburg, and Bernard F. (Melissa) Stanalonis, Chambersburg; his sister, Anne Kinch, Harrisburg; three nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, in Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor as the celebrant. Viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday. Interment will be in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Greg's name to the .



