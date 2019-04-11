Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Robert Hanlon. View Sign

Gregory Robert Hanlon, 78, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 9, surrounded by his loving family.



Greg was born in Danville on May 2, 1940, a son of the late Josephine (Williams) Hanlon and James Hanlon.



Greg served in the Air Force for two years and graduated from Washington Hall Junior College. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a faithful adorer of the Divine Mercy Perpetual Adoration chapel at St. Patrick's Church.



During his early career, he hosted a local morning radio show "Ramblin' with Hanlon" at WPPA in Pottsville and continued at other radio stations in Wilkes-Barre and Wilmington, N.C. Throughout his career, he pioneered a number of creative ventures in audio and media production. He was an avid pet lover and always had family dogs to bring constant joy. He will be deeply missed by his current dogs, Rosie and Rudie. He also loved the outdoor views living near Hawk Mountain and in recent years grew many varieties of milkweed, which he used to raise and release hundreds of monarch butterflies each season. His zest for life was a joy to be a part of.



A model of "St. Joseph," he demonstrated ever loving care and protection of his wife, children and grandchildren. Among his best attributes were kindness, generosity, humor and the gift of gab. During his last months, his brief illness profoundly deepened his Catholic faith and brought him closer to God.



Greg was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Otterson and Patricia Cummings; and brothers, James, David, Joseph and an infant brother, John.



In addition to his wife, Aleece, of 51 years, Greg is survived by his son, Peter, husband of Jane Hanlon; daughter, Jennifer, wife of Mill Wallace; his sister, Joan, wife of Cal Wagner; and sister-in-law, Del Hanlon. Grandchildren are Colette and Anna Hanlon, and Bridget, Sophia and Faith Wallace.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Patrick's Church, celebrated by Monsignor Edward O'Connor and concelebrated with Father Luke Anderson O. Cist., Father Edward Connolly and Father Ronald Minner. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Oblates of St. Joseph, 1522 North Wanamaker St., Philadelphia, PA 19131. Services are entrusted to the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg.



Isaiah 60:2 - "Upon you the Lord will dawn. And over you the glory of the Lord will be seen."



116 South Liberty Street

Orwigsburg , PA 17961

