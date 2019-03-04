Gretta M. Sanner, 95, passed away Saturday, March 2, at the Highlands, Wyomissing.
Born Oct. 16, 1923, in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Charles M. and Margaret Timmins Baney.
She graduated from Minersville High School in 1941 and received a nursing degree from Hahnemann Medical College in 1945.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville, where she had been a Sunday school teacher, did volunteer work at the American Red Cross local blood banks and was a past member of the Board of Directors at the YWCA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harry E. Sanner, in 2001 and her son, Dr. Frederick C. Sanner, in 2013.
Surviving are a son, Harry E. Sanner Jr., Chester, Mass., and a daughter, Susan L. Fraser, Oley; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held on the grounds of Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Sanner family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2019