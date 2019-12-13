|
Gudrun Kehler, 71, of Center Valley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Reading Hospital.
Born in Germany, September 1948, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Edith Decker.
She was employed as the chief financial officer for Dorst America, until her retirement.
Gudrun and her husband, Raymond Kehler Jr., were married 51 years ago in Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale.
Survivors are husband, Raymond Kehler Jr.; daughter, Natalie, wife of Doychin Manchorov, of Dauphin; daughter, Tanya, wife of Jon Lerch, of Holmen, Wisc.; grandchildren, Sonia, Jenna, Jordan and Tyler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Rose Marquardt, pastor of Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until service. Visit www.fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 13, 2019