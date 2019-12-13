Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gudrun Kehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gudrun Kehler


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gudrun Kehler Obituary
Gudrun Kehler, 71, of Center Valley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Germany, September 1948, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Edith Decker.

She was employed as the chief financial officer for Dorst America, until her retirement.

Gudrun and her husband, Raymond Kehler Jr., were married 51 years ago in Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale.

Survivors are husband, Raymond Kehler Jr.; daughter, Natalie, wife of Doychin Manchorov, of Dauphin; daughter, Tanya, wife of Jon Lerch, of Holmen, Wisc.; grandchildren, Sonia, Jenna, Jordan and Tyler.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Rose Marquardt, pastor of Grace Evangelical Church, Locustdale. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until service. Visit www.fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gudrun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -