Guy Beury, 69, peacefully passed away Sept. 1, 2020, in Nantes, France, surrounded by his French family.

Born in Pottsville and raised in Ashland, he lived his life as a jeweler in the United States and France.

Guy was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Eva Beury, and his previous wife, Sue.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle, her children, Manew and Arnaud; granddaughter, Alix; his children, Lance and Jennie; granddaughters, Cosette and Elle; brother, Carl; niece, Danielle; nephew, Carl; and great-nephew, Logan.

Services for Guy were held in France by his wife's family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
