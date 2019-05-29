Home

Guy I. Redman Jr.

Guy I. Redman Jr. Obituary
Guy I. Redman Jr., 64, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Oct. 16, 1955, in Chester County, he was a son of the late Guy and Betty Kimble Redman.

Guy worked security for Charlesworth and later was a stock clerk for Walmart. In is spare time, Guy enjoyed working on crafts.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Shawn Redman.

Guy is survived by his brother who he resided with, John C. Redman Sr., along with John's mother-in-law, Bertha Naus. He is also survived by his nephews, John C. Redman Jr., husband to Nicole, Jamie Redman, husband to Beth, and Justin Redman, husband to Mindy; great-nephews, Mitch Melewsky and Justyce Redman; great-niece, Alexis Redman; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 29, 2019
