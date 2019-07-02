Gwen L. Wetzel, 67, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Camp Hill.



She was born Sunday, Feb. 17, 1952, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Leo F. and Verna M. Schmeltz Hatter.



She attended Tri-Valley High School and received her nursing certification from Geisinger School of Nursing, Danville.



Gwen worked for 20 years at Tri-Valley Pharmacy, she then entered nursing school and received her RN. She was an RN at the former Susquehanna Lutheran Village.



She was a member of Herndon Senior Center.



Gwen enjoyed needlepoint and gardening.



She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Ronald R. Hatter.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas M. Wetzel.



She is also survived by two daughters, Daphne L. Webberson, of Virginia, and Missy A. Carado-Hook and her husband, Derron, of Spring Glen; four grandchildren, Stephen Webberson, Emily Webberson, Dominick Carado and Alissa Nester; a brother, Daniel L. Hatter, of Camp Hill; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2019