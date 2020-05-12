|
|
Gwendoline Jill Kovich, 83, of Saint Clair, passed away May 8, 2020, with family by her side.
She was born to William and Maude Owers, of Mildenhall, England. At the age of 3 she went to live with a loving foster family, Claude and Eliza Jane Pettitt, and their daughter, Valerie.
She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, parents and great-grandson, Gideon.
Jill is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa; three grandchildren, Laura (Patrick), Jared and Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Faye and Maeve; her brother, Ken; foster sister, Valerie; nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances in the world, no funeral will be held at this time. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, www.hillsidespca.com, to continue to honor Jill's love of animals. For more about Jill's life and to offer condolences, visit www.ZaborFH.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020