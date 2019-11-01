Home

Hadley Jo Pearson

Hadley Jo Pearson Obituary
Hadley Jo Pearson, beloved guardian angel and 1-week-old infant daughter of Brian and Jessica (Albon) Pearson, of Lykens, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

In addition to her parents, Hadley is survived by her paternal grandparents, Charlie and Janet Pearson, Tyrone; maternal grandparents, JR and Mary Albon, Saint Clair; aunt and godmother, Kelly, wife of Allen Hosko; uncle and godfather, Jason Albon, husband of Caitlin; aunts, Samantha Albon and Jena Albon, fiancee of Dave Kuperavage; cousins, Liam and Brody Albon.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for family at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia. At her parents' request, donations in Hadley's memory may be sent to Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033, with "Hadley Jo Pearson" written on the memo line of your check; or online by selecting "in honor of/in memory of" when you visit rmhc-centralpa.org. Expressions of sympathy may be extended online by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
