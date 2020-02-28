Home

ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
Haley A. Mervine


1998 - 2020
Haley A. Mervine Obituary
Haley A. Mervine, 21, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 26, 1998, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, a daughter of Sheila Hain and Daniel Mervine Sr.

Haley was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Haley loved listening to music, art and spending time with her family.

The relationship she had with her brother, Daniel Mervine Jr., was like no other. They had an unbreakable bond; they always had each other's back. When they would see each other, their whole face would light up, and they would just be lost.

Most of all she loved and adored her children; they were her world. If you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children's faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Haley wanted nothing more but for them to have a wonderful life.

Haley is survived by her loving children, Willow, Rosilyn and Abel Stephens; mother, Sheila Hain; father, Daniel Mervine Sr.; stepfather, Ronald Hain Jr.; her siblings, Daniel Mervine Jr., Kelsey Mervine, Caleb Mervine and Kinsley Hain; the father of her children and companion, Travis Stephens; grandparents, Karen and Robert Hollenbach, and Carol and Guy Mervine; her aunt, Kat Pusavage. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. We love you always, "Dolly."

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D., Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
