Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Stuppy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold E. Stuppy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold E. Stuppy Obituary

Harold E. Stuppy, 92, of Spring Glen, went home to his Lord and Savior, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Harold was born May 6, 1928, in Lykens, a son of the late Clarence and Eva Rothermel Stuppy.

He was a graduate of the former Lykens High School. He retired with over 30 years of service as a bus driver with Trailways Busing.

Harold was a man of strong Pentecostal Faith. He formerly attended the Fearnot Assembly of God Church and was a current member of Calvary Independent Church, Lykens.

Harold took his daily trips to McDonald's and Subway, where he enjoyed the company of his close friends. He loved being around people and his church family. Above all his family was his world.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Stine Stuppy, and two brothers, Chester and Robert Stuppy.

Surviving are his children, Harold "Butch" Stuppy, Harrisburg, Gloria Stuppy, Millersburg, Lucille Michaels (Charles II), Wiconisco, Doris "Dot" Lewis (Craig), Millersburg, and David Stuppy, Kentucky; stepchildren, Mike, Cris, Lisa, Tanya and Tara; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks must be worn. A private memorial service will follow with Pastor Robert Straub officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Independent Church, 6300 State Route 209, Lykens, PA 17048. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -