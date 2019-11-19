Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Interment
Following Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Harold E. Walters Sr.


1932 - 2019
Harold E. Walters Sr. Obituary
Harold E. Walters Sr., 87, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born in Pottsville, Sept. 12, 1932, he was a son of the late John and Carrie Walters.

Harold attended Pottsville area schools.

He then went on to serve in the Army 82nd Airborne. He was stationed stateside during the Korean War.

Harold worked for DANA Corp. for 30-plus years and was also the owner of B&W lawnmower service. He was a member of Schuylkill Masonic Lodge 138.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, who passed away in 1991. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Miller; granddaughter, Felicia Louise; brothers, John, Francis and Wilbur.

Harold is survived by his children, Harold Walters Jr., husband to Ellen, of Schuylkill Haven, Adelaide Zimmerman, wife of Bruce, of Emmaus, and Beverly Cook, wife of Thomas, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Traci, Trevor Jr., Tammi, Todd, Kelsey, Alex, Megan, Emily, Nathan, Caleb, Boston and Annadine; 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from noon until the time of service. Interment with military honors will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
