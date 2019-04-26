Harold Ernest Kerby Jr.

Harold Ernest Kerby Jr., 78, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born in Philadelphia, on March 21, 1941, he was a son of the late Harold Ernest and Mertil Louise Stahl Kerby Sr.

Harry was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1959. He served in the Air Force as an Airman 2nd class from July 15, 1959, until July 14, 1965. Harry was a car dealer and owned and operated K Auto Sales on the Saint Clair-Port Carbon Highway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fran Becker.

Harry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Roland Kerby; a daughter, Sandra Kerby Davis and her companion, Joe Powanda; a son, James Kerby; grandson, Mark Stevenosky Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Stevenosky; grandsons, Lucas, Jacob, Nicholas and Carter Kerby; a sister, Laurel Calloway; a brother, Christian Kerby; and nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held private at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
