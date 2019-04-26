Harold Ernest Kerby Jr., 78, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born in Philadelphia, on March 21, 1941, he was a son of the late Harold Ernest and Mertil Louise Stahl Kerby Sr.
Harry was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1959. He served in the Air Force as an Airman 2nd class from July 15, 1959, until July 14, 1965. Harry was a car dealer and owned and operated K Auto Sales on the Saint Clair-Port Carbon Highway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fran Becker.
Harry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Roland Kerby; a daughter, Sandra Kerby Davis and her companion, Joe Powanda; a son, James Kerby; grandson, Mark Stevenosky Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica Stevenosky; grandsons, Lucas, Jacob, Nicholas and Carter Kerby; a sister, Laurel Calloway; a brother, Christian Kerby; and nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held private at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2019