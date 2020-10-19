Home

Harold G. Schneider Jr. Obituary

Harold "Hal" G. Schneider Jr., 79, of Minersville, passed away on Saturday at Schuylkill Center.

Born on May 2, 1941 in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Marian Connelly Schneider and the late Harold "Hal" G. Schneider Sr. He was a 1959 graduate of Minersville High School; and was an Air Force veteran. A second-generation plumber, Hal owned and operated Minersville Plumbing and Heating until retiring.

He was a former member of the Minersville Lions. He was an amateur photographer and he loved Penn State.

Preceding him in death was a son, Keith Schneider, in 2017.

Hal is survived by a son, Erich Schneider (spouse, Deb), Harrisburg; a grandson, Alex Meade (fiancée, Ashley Shirey); two sisters, Catherine Childs, Downingtown, and Hildred Gemmell (spouse, James), Malvern; his former wife, Camille DeStefano, Minersville; his daughter-in-law, Robyn Schneider, Arizona; nieces and nephews.

The family will accept visitors from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Private interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
